Kwara Govt Extends Tenure of LG Caretaker Committees

THE Kwara State Government has extended the tenure of caretaker committees of the sixteen local government councils in the State by three months.

The extension was conveyed by the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed in a letter sent to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad.

Governor Ahmed explained that the extension is to ensure continuity of administration pending the conduct of elections into the local councils.

The governor noted that extension of tenure of the caretaker committees is in accordance with Section 18(5) & (8) of the Kwara State Local Government Law 2006, which vested powers on him to extend the period of dissolution of the local government council and the caretaker committees for three months at any given time.

It will be recalled that the caretaker committees were inaugurated on 15 November, 2016 for a period of three months, which expires on Tuesday, 14 February 2017.