Kwara Govt., Hotel Owners Partner to Boost IGR

Feb 15 2017
THE Kwara  Government  says  it is working   with proprietors of hotels and allied enterprises in the state toward  using the sector to boost the state’s  Internally  Generated Revenue (IGR).

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Alhaja Iyabo Adewuyi , said this on Wednesday in Ilorin at a  seminar organised by the ministry for proprietors of hotels and other tourism-related  enterprises

Adewuyi said there was need to promote effective synergy between the government and relevant stakeholders for tourism to attain  its potentials in the state.

She said the purpose of the seminar with the theme, “  Tourism and Hospitality during Economic Recession,’’  was to promote synergy between the government and proprietors of tourism allied enterprises  in order  to enhance  performance and revenue generation.

”This seminar is therefore considered very timely because of the present economic situation which the nation is undergoing.

”Tourism is being focused on  as one of the economic sectors that could bail the nation out of her present economic predicaments if seriously explored,” Adewuyi said.

The commissioner commended Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed  for leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the state’s tourism industry was revenue-driven.

”There has been a provision of the enabling environments such as access roads to attraction sites and comfortable accommodation facilities.

”Also, there has been security as well as training and retraining of tourism and hospitality professionals to enhance effective performance,” she said.

She assured the stakeholders of the state government’s support toward  building a booming hospitality industry in the state.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Rhoda Ajiboye,  appealed to the stakeholders to be attentive during the technical session to be able to benefit from one another.

She expressed optimism that there would be positive brainstorming on the way forward for the tourism industry inspite of  the economic recession.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants included  hoteliers as well as  proprietors of event centres and other tourism allied enterprises.

NAN

