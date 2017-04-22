Kwara Govt. Pays N19m Compensation For Land Acquired For Agriculture – Official

Posted on Apr 18 2017 - 2:49pm by Eyitayo
THE Director General, Bureau of Land, Kwara, Alhaji Salman Ibrahim said on Thursday, that the state government paid N19 million compensation for 3,000 hectares of land acquired for agriculture in the state.

Ibrahim made this known at the presentation of the cheques to the recipients in Ilorin.

He said the money would be shared by 170 farmers and four original owners of the land acquired located in Share in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

The director-general also said the compensation became necessary after government officials inspected the land, to ensure that the farmers had harvested their crops.

kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

Ibrahim urged the people of the area to cooperate with the new farmers coming to work in the community.

He said the state government would encourage the youth to embrace agriculture by providing them with the farm inputs, such as land to carry out the project

The director-general further said the project was to boost agriculture development and create employment opportunities for youths interested in improving agriculture production.

Responding, one of the recipients of the compensation, Alhaji Suleiman Olupako, expressed gratitude to the state government for deeming it fit to pay compensation for the land it acquired from the original owners.

He said the exercise was a testimony to the good intention of the present administration in the state to ensure justice and fairness in all its actions.

NAN

