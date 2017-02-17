Kwara Govt. Pledges to Prevent Outbreak of Animal Diseases

THE Kwara Government has reiterated its commitment to prevent any outbreak of animal diseases at Kara International Market in Ilesha-Baruba, Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Bamidele Adegoke, said this while fielding questions from newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday.

Adegoke said the government would rapidly respond to health needs of animals, as a way of taking precautions against the spread of diseases among animals.

He recalled the time when diseases like Anthrax, Pasteurellosis and Avian Influenza wreaked havoc in the neighboring Benin Republic and the proactive step the government took to prevent its spread into the state.

The commissioner stated that the government would continue to give animals the attention they deserve for the purpose of making them safe for human consumption.

He, therefore, assured the general public that the government would provide basic amenities to the market to promote commercial activities in the area.

NAN