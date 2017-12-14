Kwara Govt Ready to Boost Sports in Schools

Posted on Dec 13 2017 - 6:57pm by Independent Kwaran
THE Kwara State Government on Wednesday in Ilorin said it would boost the development of sports in schools with the introduction of a secondary schools football championship.

The state’s Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Musa Yeketi, said this while declaring open a one-day seminar on schools sports, which was organised by the ministry.

He said the championship would be known as “Kwara Academicals Football Competition’’.

“Kwara state is committed to the development of sports, especially in schools.

“The present administration in the state will continue to ensure the full utilisation of all avenues, through the public-private partnership, to assist the youths to develop meaningfully,’’ Yeketi said.

He, however, charged stakeholders to work towards the revitalisation of schools sports in the state.

The seminar was attended by major stakeholders in schools sports, including Schools Sports Officers, Local Government and SUBEB Sports Officers and Kwara State Sports Council officials.

It also had officials from the Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Ministry of Sports and Youth Development.

