Kwara Govt Releases January Allocation Figures

THE Kwara State Government has released federal allocation figures for the month of January, 2017.

According to figures released on Friday by the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, the State government got a total of N1, 882, 645, 016.4 as allocation for January, against the N2, 077, 949, 539.66 it received in December.

The January allocation dropped by N195, 304, 523.26, representing a 9.4 per cent reduction from the amount the government received last month.

Giving a breakdown of the allocation figures, the Commissioner disclosed that the State government got a statutory revenue allocation of N781, 486, 687.02; Value Added Tax (VAT) of N658, 999, 903,.27; exchange gain difference of N207, 525, 922.98 and excess Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) of N234, 632, 512.10 totaling N1, 882, 645, 016.4.

Alhaji Banu also disclosed that the 16 local government councils in the State received a total of N1, 425, 131, 334.6 as allocation for the month, against the N1, 549, 701, 089.65 they got in December.

The January allocation for the local councils decreased by N124, 569, 755.05 and this reflects 8.04 per cent reduction from the December allocation.

A breakdown of the allocation shows that the councils got a statutory allocation of N759, 191, 418.32; VAT of N374, 306, 456.82; exchange difference of N136, 877, 413.27 and excess Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) of N154, 756, 046.20, which gives a total of N1, 425, 131, 334.6.

