Kwara Govt Releases N2.1b To Contractors Handling Projects

THE Kwara State Government has released the sum of N2, 163, 367, 825.19 to contractors handling various infrastructure projects across the state under the Kwara state Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K).

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu made this disclosure on Tuesday.

Alhaji Banu said the money was released to ensure that ongoing and new projects are completed on schedule, as well as pay for completed projects.

The Commissioner listed some of the sixty beneficiary projects to include Gerewu road in Ilorin, Ilesha-Baruba-Gwanara road, Awolowo-Bubu-Oke odo road, Ilorin, Egbejila road, Ilorin, Ogbondoroko township road, Offa-Ira road, construction of Ilala Bridge, rehabilitation of Anilelerin-Ita Erin road, Offa, Oke Andi-Taoheed road, Basin Ilorin, Oke Opin township road and Kokorokan-Isale Aluko road.

Others are construction of Arobadi-Megida road, Share-Oke Ode road (section 1 & 2), Arandun-Rore Ipetu Road, Eruku township road, Amule Saraki bridge in Ilorin, Obbo Ile-Isapa road, Erin Ile-Ilemona road, Oko Idofin-Odo Ase road, Idofian-Fufu-Lajiki road, Chikanda Kosubosu road, rehabilitation of Oko bridge, Offa-Ipee road, and Agbabiaka road in Ilorin.

Additionally, Alhaji Banu said payment will also be made to contractors handling the construction of a female hostel at College of Nursing, Oke-Ode, construction of Igbesi Tanke road, Eiyenkorin-Afon road, and channelization of Olaolu Offa Garage Ajase-Ipo, channelization along Akerebiata road, and channelization network of Ita-Alamu village.

He urged the contractors to ensure speedy completion of the projects and make sure that the projects are executed in accordance with contractual agreement and specifications.

The Commissioner commended Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed for the release of funds to the contractors, just as he reiterated the State government’s commitment to accelerated infrastructure development.