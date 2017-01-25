Kwara Govt Releases N2.1b To Contractors Handling Projects

Posted on Jan 24 2017 - 6:57pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
147
Tagged as
Related

Kogi Assembly Threatens Legal Action Against Leadership Newspaper

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

Police Arrest Fake ICPC Official in Ilorin

L-R: Minister of Information and Culture – Lai Mohammed; Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment – Aisha Abubakar; H.E. Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Industry Trade and Investment -Dr. Okechukwu E. Enelamah; Kwara State Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed; and Gov of Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu during the Media Launch of MSME Clinics at the State House, Abuja,

FG Launches Project to Boost MSMEs in Nigeria

Kwara Speaker, Rt, Hon. Ali Ahmad, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Assembly Wants Ban on Construction of Petrol Stations in Residential Areas

Niger state, Governor Babangida Aliyu, Aliyu, Dr. Muazu babangida Aliyu, Niger State Government, Niger State, Minna, 2015 Budget of Niger State, Niger State, Niger state government, Map of Niger State, Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu,Niger State House of Assembly

Niger Plans to Launch Website to Showcase State’s Tourism Potential

THE Kwara State Government has released the sum of N2, 163, 367, 825.19 to contractors handling various infrastructure projects across the state under the Kwara state Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K).

The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu made this disclosure on Tuesday.
Alhaji Banu said the money was released to ensure that ongoing and new projects are completed on schedule, as well as pay for completed projects.

The Commissioner listed some of the sixty beneficiary projects to include Gerewu road in Ilorin, Ilesha-Baruba-Gwanara road, Awolowo-Bubu-Oke odo road, Ilorin, Egbejila road, Ilorin, Ogbondoroko township road, Offa-Ira road, construction of Ilala Bridge, rehabilitation of Anilelerin-Ita Erin road, Offa, Oke Andi-Taoheed road, Basin Ilorin, Oke Opin township road and Kokorokan-Isale Aluko road.

Others are construction of Arobadi-Megida road, Share-Oke Ode road (section 1 & 2), Arandun-Rore Ipetu Road, Eruku township road, Amule Saraki bridge in Ilorin, Obbo Ile-Isapa road, Erin Ile-Ilemona road, Oko Idofin-Odo Ase road, Idofian-Fufu-Lajiki road, Chikanda Kosubosu road, rehabilitation of Oko bridge, Offa-Ipee road, and Agbabiaka road in Ilorin.

Additionally, Alhaji Banu said payment will also be made to contractors handling the construction of a female hostel at College of Nursing, Oke-Ode, construction of Igbesi Tanke road, Eiyenkorin-Afon road, and channelization of Olaolu Offa Garage Ajase-Ipo, channelization along Akerebiata road, and channelization network of Ita-Alamu village.

He urged the contractors to ensure speedy completion of the projects and make sure that the projects are executed in accordance with contractual agreement and specifications.

The Commissioner commended Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed for the release of funds to the contractors, just as he reiterated the State government’s commitment to accelerated infrastructure development.

Leave A Response