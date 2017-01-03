Kwara Govt. Releases N250m For Community Health Insurance Scheme — Commissioner

THE Kwara Government has released N250 million for the Community Health Insurance Scheme (CHIS) in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Suleiman Alege, stated this on Tuesday in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin.

According to him, government is also working towards putting the primary health care under the same roof with the state health development agency.

kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

Alege stated that a new diagnostic centre for the Ilorin General Hospital would begin operation soon to reduce the stress faced by patients.

The commissioner said government enlightenment programme across the state has ensured preventive measures against outbreak of disease.

He said the renovation of the General Hospital in Oro, Patigi and the states Civil Service Clinic have been included in this year’s budget.

Alege also stated that fund has been released to procure more equipment for the Harmony Diagnostic Centre, Ilorin for the improvement of its services.

(NAN)

