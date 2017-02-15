Kwara Govt., Rotary Club to Rehabilitate Health Centre

Posted on Feb 15 2017
THE Kwara Government, on Tuesday, said it would partner with the Rotary Club International of GRA, Illorin, to rehabilitate the Isolo Opin Medical Health Centre in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Suleiman Alege, made this disclosure while receiving the executives of the club, in Ilorin.

“The Ministry of Health will always identify with initiatives and projects that will strengthen health care service delivery in the state.

kwara hospital, Health care, NHIS, National Health Insurance Scheme, Kogi State, Kogi State Government

“I want to say that the government is committed towards ensuring that adequate and qualitative health care service delivery is achieved in the state,’’ Alege said.

In his remark, the President of Rotary Club International, GRA Ilorin, Col. Theophilus Bamgboye, said that renovating the Isolo Opin Medical Health Centre would boost health care services in the community.

Also, Mr Alabi Amuda, a member of GRA Ilorin Rotary Club, lauded the State Government for its efforts in partnering with NGOs and other organisations, to ensure efficient health care system in Kwara.

NAN

