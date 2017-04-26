Kwara Govt. Sets Continental Target For Falcons Basketball Team

THE Chief of Staff to Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, Alhaji Abdulwahab Babatunde, has said that the government would support its basketball club, Kwara Falcons, to play in the continental championship next season.

Babatunde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ilorin that the players must give their all in every one of their games.

According to him, it will be good for the players and the state in general, if the team gets a continental ticket at the end of the season.

Babatunde said that his recent romance with the Kwara Falcons was meant to support the team because of the governor’s love for sports.

“We are giving serious support to all sportsmen and women in the state. We are also working out plans for the special basketball players too.

“We are working on how to get them wheelchairs to play with and other equipment,” the governor’s aide said.

Babatunde said that as part of the government’s target for a continental ticket, the Indoor Hall of the state’s stadium complex would be remodeled to international standard.