Kwara Govt. Sets Continental Target For Falcons Basketball Team

Posted on Apr 26 2017 - 12:44pm by Eyitayo
30
THE Chief of Staff to Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, Alhaji Abdulwahab Babatunde, has said that the government would support its basketball club, Kwara Falcons, to play in the continental championship next season.

Babatunde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ilorin that the players must give their all in every one of their games.

According to him, it will be good for the players and the state in general, if the team gets a continental ticket at the end of the season.

Basketball, Maigida grassroot basketball, athletics, Nothe Central Athletics, Sport writers Association games, Kwara state media sports, Kwara state media games 2014, SWAN, journalist games, kwara journalist games

Babatunde said that his recent romance with the Kwara Falcons was meant to support the team because of the governor’s love for sports.

“We are giving serious support to all sportsmen and women in the state. We are also working out plans for the special basketball players too.

“We are working on how to get them wheelchairs to play with and other equipment,” the governor’s aide said.

Babatunde said that as part of the government’s target for a continental ticket, the Indoor Hall of the state’s stadium complex would be remodeled to international standard.

