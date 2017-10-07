Kwara Govt. to Deploy More Teachers to Rural Areas

THE Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB), on Tuesday, said it had planned to deploy a larger number of the 4,500 teaching and non-teaching staff to be employed to rural areas.

The outgoing chairman of the board, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, made this disclosure while handing over to the Acting Chairman, Alhaji Wahab Abayawo in Ilorin.

He said that the decision by the board to deploy more teachers to rural communities would further boost the quality of education in the state.

Hassan explained that this development was sequel to the approval by the governor to employ teaching and non-teaching staff into the state’s teaching service.

He said that the era where teachers would abandon their posting to rural communities was over because special incentives had been put in place to encourage staff at the rural areas.

Hassan, who disclosed that he had a challenging period at SUBEB, stated that the management team under his leadership had succeeded in instilling discipline in the service.

According to him, the staff are now punctual in office with a high sense of discipline.

The Permanent Member II of SUBEB, Dr Ahmed Adebayo, described Alhaji Hassan as a disciplinarian and one with a clear mind.

NAN