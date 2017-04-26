Kwara Govt to Embark on Door-to-Door Distribution of Treated Mosquito Nets

THE Kwara Government will soon begin door-to-door distribution of Long Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLINs).

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Atolagbe Alege, told newsmen on Wednesday that the distribution of the mosquito nets was meant to combat the spread of malaria in the state.

He said that over one million mosquito nets would be distributed to households across the state, adding that the government had already taken delivery of the nets.

Alege said that the distribution would be flagged off at Oyun Local Government Council Area of the state after which the programme would be extended to other parts.

“Every household across the state will be captured in the programme,’’ he said.

“We are currently training supervisors and those that will be in charge of distribution points. It is a household distribution exercise and every home has been captured,’’ Alege said.

He said that the nets would save mothers, children and pregnant women from malaria and related ailments.

Alege said the government had inaugurated a committee to oversee the distribution of 1.1 million nets across the 16 local government areas.

According to him, traditional leaders, local government officials and those at ward levels among others would also be involved.

NAN