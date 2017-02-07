Kwara Govt. to Partner Agency to Eradicate TB

THE Kwara Government has expressed its readiness to partner with Damien Foundation of Belgium to eradicate the resurgence of Tuberculosis (TB) in the state.

Alhaji Atolagbe Alege, the state Commissioner for Health, said this on Tuesday in Ilorin while receiving a team from the foundation.

The commissioner said that the state government had already put in place TB management control centre in order to ensure TB is adequately controlled.

Alege said that Kwara is one of the focus states in the North Central that was making efforts towards eradication of TB.

He disclosed that a TB treatment centre had been established at Sobi Specialist Hospital, Ilorin, in 2012.

He told the visiting team that the Specialist Hospital has better data collation of records and chest X-ray centre.

Speaking with newsmen, Dr Mohammed Oyeniyi, State Programme Manager for TB/Leprosy Centre, Sobi Hospital, said that the prevalence of TB is steadily rising.

“There are about 42 to 43 TB cases in the state and this is considered high.

“The state government has supported us across the three senatorial districts to increase awareness,” he said.

Oyeniyi noted that when patients don’t take their drugs properly, they develop drug resistance TB.

He said that patients needed about 18 months of non-stop drug taking as well as eight months of injection every day, to rid the sickness.

Also speaking, Dr Fadeyi Muse, Medical Adviser of Damien Foundation, Belgium, said they were in Kwara to assess the situation on ground and provide the necessary assistance to the state government.

“Kwara is committed to eradication of the disease, as they have provided a building, the foundation will make assessment to see what necessary aids will be given,” he said.

