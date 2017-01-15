Kwara Govt. to Partner With Independent Broadcasters

Posted on Jan 13 2017
THE Kwara government says it will partner with the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters’ Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) in  achieving common  goals.

Alhaji Mahmud Ajeigbe, the state’s  Commissioner for Information and Communications, said this in Ilorin when he received Desmond Nwachukwu, a  presidential aspirant in the association’s forthcoming national elections.

He said the state government had been supporting the association as a  counterpart of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to him, the profession has been a source of employment to the youth in the country and a platform for Information dissemination.

He wished all the aspirants positive outcomes in the national elections, urging  winners to be magnanimous in victory.

Earlier, Nwachukwu had said that  his campaign train  was in the state to canvass for votes in the elections that would come up on Jan.  19.

FIBAN, he said,  was an integral part of the media  that government would need to incorporate in the information dissemination chain.

Nwachukwu promised to engage members in training and re-training programmes  to entrench professionalism if he emerged victorious.

He commended  the commissioner for his warm reception, saying  no state had offered his team such hospitality.

