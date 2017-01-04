Kwara Govt. Warns Civil Servants Against Corruption

THE Kwara state government says it has put in place measures to ensure that corruption does not thrive in the administration especially among civil servants.

The State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, disclosed this at a seminar organised by the Passion for Peace Initiatives in partnership with the Kwara State Government Independent Corrupt Practices to enlighten civil servants about the dangers inherent in being corrupt.

Governor Ahmed, who was represented by the state’s Head of Service, Zarah Omar, explained that the distribution of projects, appointments and other dividends of democratic governance among the people of the state had been based on equity and merit, while the state civil service had become more efficient in service delivery

The measures put in place to ensure this include the establishment of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) to block all leakages in the revenue collection system and increase the state’s internally generated revenue.

He also highlighted merit-based recruitment and promotion procedures to ensure the integrity of the state civil service.

According to him, the present administration regularly provides the public with information on FAAC allocation receipts and holds town hall meetings to get feedback from the public on government policies and decisions in order to ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

Governor Ahmed enjoined all political office holders and public servants to fight corruption by working for the common good of all.

He also advised the civil servants to shun absenteeism, lateness to work and other unethical conducts, describing such acts as corruption in the civil service.

In his remarks, an entrepreneur, Tunji Oyedepo, emphasized adherence to the rule of law as panacea to curbing corruption in the country.

He also advocated the return of parliamentary system of government in order to reduce the cost of running government under the present presidential system of government.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Passion for Peace Initiatives, Mr Olalekan George, explained that the seminar was organised for civil servants whom he described as engine of the government.

He urged them to be morally upright in the interest of the state.

Governor Ahmed commended Passion for Peace Initiative for organizing the event and urged the organization to sustain the initiative by creating year round programmes to promote peace in the state.