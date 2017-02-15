Kwara Govt. Worried Over Youth Unemployment

THE Kwara Government has expressed concern over the increasing rate of  youth  unemployment in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant   to Gov.  Abdulfatah Ahmed on Youth Empowerment, Saka Babatunde,  said  on Tuesday in Ilorin that youths must no longer wait for non-existent white collar jobs.

He spoke at a one-day sensitisation workshop being attended by more than  600 youths and had as theme:  “Business conceptualisation and Planning to Access Local and Foreign loans  and  Grants for Kwara Young Entrepreneurs.’’

The workshop was organised by the office of the SSA Youth and Kwara Agro Mall in collaboration with Founders Hub and Alumni of Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Babatunde, in his address entitled,  “Harnessing Available Opportunities for Start-up Growth, ” said the state government was poised  to  strengthen  and empower  the youths.

“Youth unemployment rate in Nigeria increased to 24 percent in the second quarter of 2016 from 21.5  percent in the first quarter of 2016.

“Youth unemployment rate in Nigeria averaged 17.5 percent from 2014 until 2016,  reaching an all time high of 24 percent in the second quarter of 2016 and a record low of 12 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014.

“This scary statistics shows that the young people of today face the likelihood of becoming victims of both unemployment and restiveness,” the SSA added.

He  called on youths in the state to  use their various skills, creative energy and potential productively.

“Nobody is born with entrepreneurial powers but the youths  can tap into the power of innovation and creativity.

“It is in line with this over arching mindset that the state government had conceived a brain child aimed at marching the youths out of the doldrums,’’ Babatunde said.

He described the initiative tagged,  Kwara Youth Empowerment Program (KWAYEP),  as a sustainable economic and start up agenda which could not be achieved without the commitment and cooperative effort of the youths.

“KWAYEP needs the resourcefulness and strength of Kwara’s youthful population to drive development at both state and national levels,” he said.

The SSA urged the youths  to take advantage of the opportunities offered by KWAYEP to their advantage.

He said KWAYEP has six platforms which included promoting entrepreneurship  education through basic enterprise training and business development.

The SSA said the initiative also provides  a forum for mindset re-orientation in collaboration with NGOs.

He said government had been  providing  many initiatives  and intervention schemes for the youths of the state since 2011.

“Indeed youths face a number of challenges but they have opportunities. We are here today to rekindle the innovative and the creative in you,” the SSA said.

NAN

