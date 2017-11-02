Kwara Has Spent N7bn on Road Projects—Gov Ahmed

Posted on Sep 20 2017
KWARA State government has spent over N7 billion on road projects across the state under the State Infrastructure Develop-ment Fund, IF-K.

This was disclosed, yesterday, by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed at the official commissioning of Federal Road Safety Corps, RS8.1, Kwara State office complex in Ilorin.



Ahmed said IF-K’s success has demonstra-ted the benefits of partnering with private sector.

“Among road projects embarked on by this government,” the governor said, “are dualisation of Kulende-UITH-Oke Ose Road, Geri-Alimi Split Diamond Interchange, Share-Oke-Ode Road, Egbejila-Airport Road and Megida Arobadi Road.”

In his address, Corps Marshall, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said they are determined to reduce accident to zero, saying 10 permanent offices will be completed by the commission before the end of 2018.

He said FRSC had completed its permanent offices in Osogbo, Gusau, Enugu and Abakaliki.

  1. saba Latayi September 22, 2017 at 3:21 pm - Reply

    Mr Governor remember Pategi voted for you

