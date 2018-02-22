Kwara High Chief Suspended Over Land Matter

A High Chief in Ilorin emirate, High Chief Titus Suberu-Ajibola, the Alapado of Apado in the llorin East Local Government area of the state, has been suspended from the Forum of Magaji and Alangua in Ilorin Emirate.

Alhaji Salihu Woru-Mohammed, the Secretary of the forum, disclosed this while speaking with our correspondent.

According to Mohammed, who is also the MagajiNda of llorin, the forum suspended the high chief over land matters and inflammatory utterances against the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

He said the suspended Alapado was claiming the ownership of land from Apado to Share, headquarters of lfelodun Local Government area of the state.

The action, he said, amounted to “disrespect to the authority of the Emir of Ilorin who is the custodian of traditional values and culture in the llorin emirate”.

“The Magaji and Alangua forum approved the suspension of Alapado over inflammatory utterances and contesting ownership of land with the Emir of Ilorin Alhaji lbrahim Sulu-Gambari,” Woru-Mohammed said.

In a swift reaction, Chief Titus Suberu-Ajibola said the suspension from the forum would not affect his authority as Alapado of Apado.

“My people are not rejecting me as their traditional head; the suspension by the forum lacks merit,” he said.

The Alapado insisted that he was the rightful owner of the land from Apado to Share boundary which was formerly occupied by Fulani herdsmen.

The suspension of Alapado has brought to three the number of High Chiefs suspended by the forum over land matters in the llorin emirate.

The two other high chiefs suspended five years ago were the Magaji Ojuekun, Alhaji Ayinde and the district Head of Alapa, Dr Abdulkadir Shehu.