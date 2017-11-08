Kwara Implements 71% of 2017 Budget- Commissioner

Posted on Nov 7 2017
THE Kwara State Government says it has implemented 71 per cent of its budget for the year 2017.

The State Commissioner for Planning and Economic Development, Alhaji Wasiu Odewale disclosed this while addressing journalists at the 2018 Budget Harmonization Meeting in Ilorin on Thursday.

Alh. Odewale observed that the success recorded in the implementation of the 2017 budget was unprecedented as many infrastructural projects have been executed since the outset of the current fiscal year.

He said the Budget Harmonization Meeting was necessary so as to fine tune the preparation process for the 2018 budget in order to expedite its passage.

Also Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Shuaib Ahmed Abdulkadri said the event was to foster a better working relationship between the legislative and executive arms of government, especially in the presentation and passage of the 2018 Budget.

The event was attended by some members of the State Executive Council as well as various Committee Chairmen of the State House of Assembly among others.

