Kwara Lawmaker Decries Bursary Omission in State’s 2017 Budget

A member of Kwara House of Assembly, Mr AbdulRafiu AbdulRahman, has decried the non-inclusion of bursary to students of the state in the 2017 budget of the state.

AbdulRahman, who represents llorin North-West constituency, said at plenary on Thursday in Ilorin that the omission would create untold hardship for the students.

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

He said that bursary to the students was imperative for cushioning the effect of current economic predicament in the country.

AbdulRahman, a member of the Education Committee of the house, appealed to his colleagues to put a specific amount in the budget for bursary allowance “to assist the students and give them a sense of belonging’’.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker, who presided at the plenary, Mr Mathew Okedare, supported AbdulRahman and called for the appropriation of specific amount in the budget for bursary award.

The Leader of the House, Hassan Oyeleke, moved a motion for the passage of the second reading of the 2017 Appropriation Bill and it was unanimously supported by all members.

Okedare directed the Committee on Finance and Appropriation to further work on the budget and report back on Feb. 21.

NAN

