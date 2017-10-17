Kwara Lawmaker Spends N3m on School Fees, Uniforms of 150 Indigent Students

THE House Leader, Kwara House of Assembly, Alhaji Hassan Oyeleke, on Monday paid the school fees and donated uniforms worth N3 million to 150 Secondary School Students in Offa Local government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the donation of the items, which took place at the Offa Grammar School was witnessed by the parents of the beneficiaries and eminent sons and daughters of Offa.

Addressing the beneficiaries and parents, Oyeleke said he embarked on the gesture to assist indigent students and further boost the educational development of Offa.

Oyekeke, who made a flashback to his school days as a poor students, said the gesture was to further rekindle the aspirations of brilliant indigent students.

The House Leader in the KWHA said the gesture will be a continuous exercise and on annual basis with hope of increasing the number of the beneficiaries.

Oyeleke, therefore, called on those in positions of authority to always embark on activities that would further boost education development of their areas.

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, in his message called on sons and daughters of Offa to complement Government’s efforts in the development of education in Offa.

The monarch, who was represented by Esa of Offa, Alhaji Yinus Bukoye, praised the foresight of the House leader for the gesture and urged other political office holders to emulate him.

All progressives Congress (APC), Senatorial Chairman for Kwara South, Alhaji Jimoh Balogun, in his remark commdend the House leader for his philanthropist gesture.

He advised other political office holders to emulate the kind gesture of Oyeleke for more rapid development in education.

The Chief Imam of Offa, Sheikh Muyideen Hussein in his sermon reminded those in positions of authority that assistance render for the less privileged will remain their pride and would be rewarded by God.

NAN