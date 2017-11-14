Kwara LG Election: 0ver 11,000 Applicants Jostle For 3,000 Ad-hoc Posts

Posted on Nov 14 2017 - 12:31pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
57
Related

ODDA: KWSG Disburses N1bn to 540 Farmers 

Oyedepo advocates rejuvenation of Nigeria’s education system

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

Kwara Governor is LEAD Man of the Year

LUK, Light up Kwara, Light up Kwara Project, Kwara News, Latest kwara News, Latest news from Kwara State Nigeria, Kwara

FG Should Harness Solar Energy Potential- Rubitec MD

CP, Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Police, The Nigeria Police Force, The Police Force in Nigeria, The Nigeria Police, Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News

Kwara Police Parades Alleged Cultists, Kidnappers, Armed Robbers

NO fewer  than  11,000 applicants  have applied for the over 3,000 ad-hoc vacancies for the local government council elections  in Kwara slated for Nov.18.

Dr AbdulRahman Ajidagba, the chairman of the Kwara  State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

Kwara Map, Kwara State, Latest News from Kwara state Nigeria, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

Ajidagba said that the applicants had undergone training and written test to justify their capabilities for the exercise.

He said the documents of the successful ones among the applicants were currently being sorted out at the commission’s office in Ilorin.

The chairman said the commission would soon release the names of successful candidates that it would engage.

Ajidagba said the commission had put necessary machinery in place that would enhance its conduct of credible, fair, reliable and acceptable elections.

NAN

Leave A Response