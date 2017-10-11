Kwara LG Elections: Kwara Community Threatens to Boycott Elections

Posted on Oct 10 2017 - 3:51pm by Independent Kwaran
RESIDENTS of Kaiama community in Kaiama local government area of Kwara state have threatened to boycott the local government polls scheduled for November 18, if Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed fails to fix their roads, which they described as ‘deplorable’.

A statement signed by one Azumi Abbdullahi and made available to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend said the teeming youths and other age grades in Kaiama community had made up their mind to boycott the local government election if their deplorable state of road is not putin order.

The statement said that the three major roads that link the area to Niger, Benin Republic, as well as the state capital were last rehabilitated during the Alwali Kazil military tenure under the Babangida administration.

“As a people, we would have been better elsewhere than Kwara state as we have been marginalised and cut off from social amenities and infrastructure. If this protest is not made, the Kwara government will not sit up,” the statement said.

According to Abdullahi, all bonafide Kaiama indigenes were in support of the move, adding that the community had produced an array of technocrats, including “a high commissioner as far back as early seventies, a presidential liaison officer for FCT in the early eighties, a retired AIG in the nineties, a federal civil service commissioner in the eighties, technocrats in the then Northern regional government and the late renowned author”, but were yet to feel the impact of democracy.

