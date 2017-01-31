Kwara LG Owes Sweepers 8 Months Salary Arrears

Posted on Jan 31 2017 - 10:24am by Eyitayo
THE llorin West local government area of Kwara State is  owing over 600 Sweepers in its  employment eight months salaries.

The sweepers, mostly women and widows were engaged by the council to maintain clean environment in major roads within the council area.

The chairman of the caretaker committee for the council, Alhaji AbdulHameed Oladipupo-Ali confirmed  to  LEADERSHIP that  the  workers are  being  owed  eight  months’  salary  arrears.

The aggrieved  workers  had at  the  weekend staged a peaceful protest,  demanding  the  immediate  payment  of their salary arrears.

Oladipupo-Ali, however  blamed  the  inability  of the  council  to pay the sweepers  on economic  recession  facing  the country.

He said the council is spending  over N3 million monthly on the sweepers with each of them taking a sum of N6,000 monthly.

“The council is owing the sweepers eight months unpaid salaries and this is due to economic depression in Nigeria”, the chairman said.

Oladipupo-Alii disclosed that  the state governor, Alh AbdulFatah Ahmed is  making effort to  assist the council in settling the sweepers salaries.

The chairman described the situation of the aggrieved sweepers as pathetic, but appealed to  them  to exercise patience as  their issues was receiving  council’s attention.

