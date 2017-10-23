Kwara LG Poll: State Electoral Commission Begins Training of 141 Facilitators

Posted on Oct 23 2017 - 2:03pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
52
Related
ABS, ABS FC, Akwa United, Akwa United Football Club, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Ilorin, Kwara, Kwara State, ABS, ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

Kwara United FC Retains 24 Players

Wheelchair Basketball, Basketball, Kwara state Basketball association, Coach Steve Onishola of the Kwara Basketball Association, Coach Steve Onishola of the Kwara Basketball Association,

Kwara Names Team For Wheelchair Basketball Competition

Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON, SON, Standard Organization of Nigeria, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Exportation of Products in Nigeria

SON Suspends Four Companies in Ilorin For Substandard Products

National School Sport Festival, NSSF, Athletics, North Central Athletics, Sport writers Association games, Kwara state media sports, Kwara state media games 2014, SWAN, journalist games, kwara journalist games , Kwara under 13, Kwara U-13

Kwara to Become a Force in Golf Soon- Ahmed

kwara poly, Kwara State Polythecnic, Ilorin Nigeria

Kwara Poly Releases ND Admission List For 2017/2018

AHEAD of the November 18 local government election in Kwara, the State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC), on Monday, began the training of 141 facilitators for the conduct of the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the three-day training is organized by the state electoral commission, in collaboration with the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES).

Kwara Map, Kwara State, Latest News from Kwara state Nigeria, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

The facilitators are made up of academics, serving and retired civil servants as well as industrial workers and people from other fields of endeavours.

Declaring the training open, the Chairman of KWASIEC, Dr Abdulrahman Ajidagba, reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to conduct free, fair and credible election.

Ajidagba said the facilitators had experience in various fields of human endeavours and expressed optimism that they would be able to subsequently train the ad-hoc staff for the poll.

In an address, the representative of the IFES, Mr Array Jah, said the foundation was determined to train the facilitators well to ensure successful conduct of the election.

Jah said the foundation had been rendering such support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other state electoral commissions to enhance the conduct of elections in the country.

NAN

Leave A Response