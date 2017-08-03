Kwara LGs Are Repaying N4.8bn Loan Secured to Settle Workers, Pensioners 2-Month Arrears in 2015 – Commissioner

Posted on Aug 1 2017 - 5:17pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
338
Related
Deputy Governor of Kwara State Elder Peter Kisira, Kwara Deputy Governor, Elder Peter Kishira taking the oath of office, Re-elected Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, Swearing in of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Ahmed presents 2015 appropriation bill, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries,

Kwara Deputy Gov Commends Kebbi State Govt’s Agricultural initiative

mecca, Hajji, Saudi Arabia, Pilgrim, Muslim pilgrims

2017 Hajj: Kwara Board Disqualifies 3 Pregnant Women

Kwara United Football Club, Ilorin, kwara united football club, kwara united, Tunde Abdulrahman, kwara united Oladunjoye, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors, Adeshina Gata, Ibrahim Gata, kwara united football club, kwara united, Tunde Abdulrahman, kwara united Oladunjoye, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors, Adeshina Gata, Ibrahim Gata, Coach John Obuh, Kwara news, Latest Kwara news, Kwara State News

Kwara United Inches Closer to The NPFL After Win Over Kogi United

APC-LOGO-17, All Progressives Congress, APC, APC Logo, Kwara APC, Kwara news, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News, Latest News From Kwara State Nigeria

Kwara APC Concludes Peaceful State Congress in Ilorin

Nigria Union of Teachers, NUT, Kwara News, Kwara state News, Latest Kwara News,

Kwara NUT to Open Micro-Finance Bank to Help Members

THE Kwara Government says the repayment of  N4.8 billion loan obtained by the local government councils in 2015 to pay two months’ salary arrears owed their workers and pensioners is being deducted from  their federal allocations.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, made the clarification in a statement issued in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said that the explanation to put to rest reports in certain quarters that the state government had received its share of the N1.6 billion approved by the Federal Government to compensate victims of  flood in 16 states.

Banu said the local governments obtained the loan in anticipation  of a bailout fund from the Federal Government which they were expecting.

Kwara Map, Kwara State, Latest News from Kwara state Nigeria, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

The commissioner said that such deductions were usually made at source by the three creditor banks before remittance to the State Joint Accounts.

He said the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was mandated to receive the N1.6 billion recently approved by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and disburse  to victims of flood in 16 states of the federation including Kwara.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Finance was directed to release the money directly to NEMA for onward disbursement to the victims in the affected states.

(NAN)

Leave A Response