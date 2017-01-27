Kwara LGs Share N236m as Teachers Get N900m For January

Posted on Jan 26 2017 - 7:44pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
123
Related

NGO Offers Free Health Screening, Treat 3,000 People in Kogi

Unilorin, Unilorin, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, University Education in Nigeria

UNILORIN Masscom Students “market ready”- HOD

Plateau State, Jonah Jang, Governor of Plateau state

Assembly Alleges Secret Employment in Plateau Civil Service

Naira, The Nigerian Currency, Naira vs Dollars, Foreign Exchange, The Nigerian Foreign Exchange, Nigerian Foreign reserve, Foreign Exchange Policy

Over 10,000 Persons to Benefit From FG’s Cash Transfer Scheme in Kwara

goats, Bird, The chairman of Fowl Sellers Association, Alhaji Abdulkadir Omomeji Erudun, Oja Tuntun, Bird Flu, Flu, Agriculture, Agricultural Bird, Livestock Farming, Livestocks

Kwara Court Remands Driver, Accomplice, Over Alleged Theft of 25 Goats

THE sixteen local government councils in Kwara State are to share the sum of N236, 610, 159.87 for the month of January, 2017.
This figure includes the 10 per cent of the State government’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) distributable for the month, representing N57, 003, 366.21.
Alhaji Demola Banu, the State Commissioner for Finance disclosed this on Thursday while addressing journalists after the monthly State Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting held in Ilorin.
He said that the gross statutory allocation for the LGs stood at N830, 549. 245.88; Value Added Tax (VAT) of N420, 009, 840.16 and exchange gain difference of N194, 849, 922.90.

Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

According to him, the sum of N273, 114, 949.65 was deducted at source as repayment for the LGs previous-salary related borrowings from banks. Other deductions are 1% training fund, which stands at N500, 000 and 0.5% JAAC budget representing N1million.
Giving a breakdown of the allocation distribution, Alhaji Banu said N900, 000,000 was allocated for the payment of Basic Education teachers’ salary, while the sum of N91, 187, 265.63 was appropriated for LG pensioners’ arrears.
The Commissioner said that with the distribution of the allocation today, LG workers and SUBEB staff would start receiving their January salaries as from tomorrow (Friday), assuring that the State government will continue to do its best to ensure that ensure salaries are paid promptly.
Alhaji Banu expressed optimism that with the increase in price of crude oil at the global market, federal allocation will improve and LGs will be able to meet more of their obligations.
Also speaking, Deputy President of the State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr. Oloruntade Ibikunle commended the State government for the level of transparency in the allocation distribution.
Ibikunle, who lamented the shortfall in this month’s federal allocation to the local governments, called on the LG workers to exercise patience, be prayerful and hope that subsequent allocations will improve.

Leave A Response