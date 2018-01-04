Kwara Live Project: Govt. Registers 27,000 Businesses in 2 Years

THE Kwara Government has successfully registered over 27, 000 businesses in a span of two years under its Kwara Live Project.

The Director of the Kwara Live Project, Mr Job Amosun, who disclosed this on Thursday in Ilorin at the Kwara Live Awards, said that the project commenced on Aug. 6, 2016.

Amosun said that the project, which involved the state government collaborating with the state’s Artisans Congress, was borne out of the vision to circulate wealth and ensure money remained within the state.

“ The state government sealed a deal with the state’s artisans congress on data collation of all artisan businesses.

“We encouraged artisans in the state to start businesses, while we give them support in various dimensions.

“Part of the support is facilitating the business registration, which resulted in 27,000 businesses being birthed in two years,’’ the project director said.

He said that the state also collaborated with some funding partners such as United Bank for Africa (UBA), Evergreen Community Housing Estate, the Artisans Congress and Latbash, a private organisation.

According to Amosun, the state proposed N18 million to commence the project but due to some challenges it started with a meager sum of N25, 000.

He said that more funds came in piecemeal during the course of the project.

“The state government will not relent on its policy thrust of job creation across the state,’’ Amosun said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the recipients of the Kwara Live Awards are: Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari, and Shonga Farms.

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) among others also received an award.

NAN