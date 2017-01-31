Kwara Monarch Seeks Establishment of Fire Service Stations at Council Headquarters

ALHAJI Ibrahim Umar, the Etsu Patigi in Kwara, has advocated the establishment of fire service stations at the headquarters of local government areas across the state.

Umar stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Patigi, the headquarters of Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara.

The monarch, who is the Vice Chairman of Kwara Council of Emirs, Chiefs and Obas, was reacting to the fire incidence at the Kwara-owned Patigi Regatta Motel.

He said the damage done to the motel by the inferno would have been minimal if there was presence of fire fighters in the area.

“If things like this happen, the fire fighters can quickly come to their aid, it is very important nowadays.

“It happened in Patigi today; nobody knows where it may or will happen tomorrow, “said the monarch.

The first class traditional ruler described the more than N10 million property destroyed in the incidence as very unfortunate and appealed to both the state and local governments to jointly rebuild the motel.

