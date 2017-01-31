Kwara Monarch Seeks Establishment of Fire Service Stations at Council Headquarters

Posted on Jan 31 2017 - 6:00pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
41
Related
FRSC, Road safety, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Road Safety in Nigeria, Road Safety commission, Recruitment Scam in Nigeria, Scam in Recruitment processes in Nigeria, FRSC Recruitments

FRSC Set For Nationwide Enforcement of Speed Limiting Device Feb.1

KW-IRS, Muritala Awodun KWIRS, KW-IRS, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Emir of Ilorin, Condolence Message to the Katsina Emirate Council, EMIR OF ILORIN, ALH. ZULU GAMBARI, Ilorin Emirate Descendant Progressive Union, IEDPU, Ilorin, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Dr. Sulu Gambari, Dr Muritala Awodun

We Will no Longer Relax in Tax Collection – KWIRS

Kwara Speaker, Rt, Hon. Ali Ahmad, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Assembly Summons SSG, IRS Chairman Over Military, Paramilitary Recruitments

Map of Nasarawa State, Al-Makura, Alhaji Al-Makura of Nassarawa State, Nassarawa State, News from Nassarawa State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

Commission Earmarks N900m For LG Polls in Nasarawa

Kwara LG Owes Sweepers 8 Months Salary Arrears

ALHAJI Ibrahim Umar, the Etsu Patigi in Kwara, has advocated the establishment of fire service stations at the headquarters of local government areas across the state.

Umar stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Patigi, the headquarters of Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara.

The monarch, who is the Vice Chairman of Kwara Council of Emirs, Chiefs and Obas, was reacting to the fire incidence at the Kwara-owned Patigi Regatta Motel.

He said the damage done to the motel by the inferno would have been minimal if there was presence of fire fighters in the area.

“If things like this happen, the fire fighters can quickly come to their aid, it is very important nowadays.

“It happened in Patigi today; nobody knows where it may or will happen tomorrow, “said the monarch.

The first class traditional ruler described the more than N10 million property destroyed in the incidence as very unfortunate and appealed to both the state and local governments to jointly rebuild the motel.

NAN

Leave A Response