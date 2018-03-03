Kwara Mothers Pray For Abducted Dapchi Girls

WOMEN under the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) yesterday in Ilorin, Kwara State organised a special prayerfor the safe rescue of the 110 schoolgirls abducted in Dapchi, Yobe State.

Speaking after the prayer session, the South-West Women Leader of the church, Mrs. Florence Alashi said: “We urge the federal government todo something about the girls. We pray that very soon they will return to their homes.

But we can only pray that the government will not take thingslightly this time around.

Government should take it seriously becauseof the homes that are affected. Even those of us that are here, we are also affected as mothers.

“It is not going down well with us.

I will implore all of us not torelent in our prayers to God that is All Knowing and can do all things for this kind of thing to stop in this country. As any of us can fall victim of the incident.”

The prayers were parts of the activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary conference of the women fellowship of the church.

Earlier, chairman, Central Planning Committee Emmanuel Malomo said ECWA as a whole had been one of the hardest hit by the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents.

“On the part of Evangelical Church Winning All asa whole not just the women fellowship, we are not happy about the happenings in Nigeria.

Over 6,000 members of the church are affected.