Kwara Names Team For Wheelchair Basketball Competition

Posted on Oct 22 2017 - 9:05pm by Independent Kwaran
THE Kwara has named its contingent for the forthcoming 6th Victor Ochei Wheelchair Basketball Open Championships scheduled to hold at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Mr Azeez Bello, Secretary of the state’s Basketball Association, made the disclosure on Sunday in Ilorin in an interview .

He said the players for the Oct. 28 to Nov. 4 competition are Capt. Felix Oyadinrin, Olaosebikan Rafiu, Balogun Babayemi, John Oyeniyi, Isa Abdulrahaman and Abdulkadir Kadir. Others are Malik Tunde, Abdullahi Lekan and Yusuf Rasheed, making up the male team.

Bello said the female players are Tolulope Oyinloye, Aishat Yahaya, Ajarat Usman, Abdulganiyu Yunus and Risikat Anbali.

He said the team’s helpers, who will also be joining them to Lagos, are Ayo Adekeye and Rafat Ilyas.

The secretary said Coaches Steve Onisola and Awoyale Emmanuel would lead the team to the competition.

NAN

