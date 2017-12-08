Kwara NSSF Holds Seminar on Sports in Schools

Posted on Dec 8 2017
NIGERIA School Sports Federation (NSSF), in conjunction with the Kwara Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, will hold the first school sports stakeholders seminar on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Musa Yeketi, told newsmen on Thursday in Ilorin that the seminar was aimed at revitalising school sports in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar, tagged “Kwara state stakeholders seminar on development of school sports’’ will hold at the Queen Elizabeth School Hall.

The seminar will be graced by the Deputy Governor of the state, Peter Kisira, as the Special Guest of Honour.

NAN

