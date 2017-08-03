Kwara NUT to Open Micro-Finance Bank to Help Members

Posted on Aug 1 2017
THE Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Kwara Chapter said it had concluded plans to establish a micro-finance bank in the state to assist teachers in meeting their financial needs.

The State chairman of the union, Alhaji Abubakar Musa made the disclosure in Ilorin at a news conference on Sunday.

He said that many teachers in the state have already keyed into the scheme, which is a revolving programme and have been paid their entitlements benefits.

The NUT chairman said the union keyed into the housing project of the state government by building teachers Estate in Ilorin through their investment which has been completed and occupied by some of its members.

According to him, the union has also acquired another 100 plots of land at Oko-Olowo in Ilorin with the intention to commence the phase two of the teachers’ estate.

He said the union had acquired another plots of land at Ogbodoroko through collaboration with the Federal Mortgage Bank.

He disclosed that the leadership of the Union in Abuja had reached out to the National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly and traditional institutions in ensuring that their salaries were paid as at when due.

The NUT boss described the irregular payment of teachers salaries as his greatest worry and concern since he came on board as the union chairman in the state.

He called on the National Assembly to remove teachers from the local government coppers, explaining that the local authorities have the lowest allocation with over-crowded financial burdens.

He called on Nigerians to revert to the era of the National Primary Education Commission (NPEC), where teachers allocation are directly funded to take care of teachers salaries and other emolument.

