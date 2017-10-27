Kwara NYSC Gets New State Coordinator

THE Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, has appointed Mr Amaefule Remigius as the new State Coordinator of the corps for Kwara.

The NYSC state Public Relations Officer, Mr Oladipo Morakinyo, said this in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday.

It said the new coordinator would take over from Mrs Esther Atamenwan, who retired recently from service.

The statement said Amaefule was until his new appointment, the Deputy Director, Corps Welfare and Inspectorate at the headquarters in Abuja.

It added that the appointee has also served in several managerial capacities within the scheme.

It described the new coordinator as an astute administrator, youth manager and mobiliser.

The statement also announced that the formal handover ceremony would soon take place at the NYSC Secretariat in Ilorin.

“While congratulating the new State Coordinator on the appointment, it is our prayer that the tenure shall be fruitful,” it added.

NAN