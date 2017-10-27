Kwara NYSC Gets New State Coordinator

Posted on Oct 27 2017 - 2:17am by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
11
Tagged as
Related
9mobile, 9Mobile, Etisalat, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Kwara, Kwara State,

Airtel Expresses Interest in Acquiring 9Mobile

Naira, The Nigerian Currency, Naira vs Dollars, Foreign Exchange, The Nigerian Foreign Exchange, Nigerian Foreign reserve, Foreign Exchange Policy

FAAC: States Will Not Borrow to Fund Allocation Gaps

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Lawyer Urges FG, States to Prioritise Civil Servants Welfare

Flooding: Kwara House Calls for Dredging of River Niger

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

Police Read Riot Act to Kwara Politicians

THE Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Zakari Kazaure, has appointed Mr Amaefule Remigius as the new State Coordinator of the corps for Kwara.

The NYSC state Public Relations Officer, Mr Oladipo Morakinyo, said this in a statement in Ilorin on Wednesday.

It said the new coordinator would take over from Mrs Esther Atamenwan, who retired recently from service.

The statement said Amaefule was until his new appointment, the Deputy Director, Corps Welfare and Inspectorate at the headquarters in Abuja.

It added that the appointee has also served in several managerial capacities within the scheme.

It described the new coordinator as an astute administrator, youth manager and mobiliser.

The statement also announced that the formal handover ceremony would soon take place at the NYSC Secretariat in Ilorin.

“While congratulating the new State Coordinator on the appointment, it is our prayer that the tenure shall be fruitful,” it added.

NAN

Leave A Response