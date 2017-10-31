Kwara Open Golf Tourney to Tee-Off on Nov. 12

THE 2017 Kwara Open Golf Championship has been confirmed to tee-off from Tuesday November 7 to Sunday November 12, at Ilorin Golf Club in Kwara State.

According to a report monitored on THIS DAY, the event’s confirmation followed the assurance given by the Executive Governor of the State, Gov. Abdufattah Ahmed to the golfing community that the government was working to restore some key golf events that the state was popular for.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Sluqfort Nigeria Limited, the consulting firm managing the event, Luqman Owolewa, the event has been prioritised by the government, hence its coming soon after the governor gave the his words to the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) on seeing the state return as the golf hub of the country.

Kwara State Government, BUA Group, Sterling Bank Plc, Medview Airlines and Airtel are sponsors of the tournament.

Over 300 golfers would be at the six-day championship which will attract professional players from different countries of the West African sub-region, including, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo, Equatorial Guinea and Senegal.

According to him: “We had over 300 golfers from within and outside the country who participated at the last event, the same arrangement have been put in place but with plans to accommodate more players because of the positive reviews the last event got.”

The event would tee-off with 72 holes professional round from Tuesday November 7th to Friday November 10th while amateur players will jostle for honours on November 11th and 12th.