Kwara PDP Crisis: ‘Nat’l Body’ll Confirm Authentic Faction Before LG Polls’

THE Publicity Secretary of the Iyiola Oyedepo-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state, Chief Rex Olawoye has said the national level of the party will soon make a pronouncement on the authentic faction of the party in the state.

Speaking with Pilot Politics on the party’s lingering crisis, Olawoye noted that the confirmation will come before the forthcoming local government election in the state to determine who will be authorised to sell the forms between their faction and that of Prince Sunday Fagbemi.

He reiterated confidence in the judgment of the party at the national level, saying once the embattled Senator Ali Modu Sherrif is knocked out of the party, crisis with other PDP states will be resolved gradually.

According to him, there will be clear statement from the national headquarters of the party on which is the authentic faction in the state, adding that the crisis cannot linger till the election time.

“The process to knock off one faction in Kwara state is ongoing, we will bring home the forms, because we will allow party members to exercise their franchise and the intending ones will participate in the poll.

“But, before the local government elections, we believe in that judgment that will soon throw Ali Modu Sherrif away completely from the party, once that is achieved, they will now write us from the national in black and white on which faction of the party is authentic and everyone will be able to read and see it.

Rex also noted that his camp is working on how to have credible candidates for the poll, saying that the sensitisation programme embarked upon has began yielding result with reasonable number of people coming up to register their interest for the poll.

He also stressed that his camp will not be conducting primaries for the aspirants saying each wards should harmonised and come forward with reasonable names of the candidates they will want as their representatives in government.

He said this will create unity among the people in the community by coming together under one umbrella to discuss the progress of the party.

“We are working to see that we have credible candidates for the local government elections, we have been mobilising people and the number of intending candidate is very encouraging, this shows we are working, also, we are trying to see that we boycott the aspect of conducting primaries, we’ve asked them in the wards to harmonise and come with a name for a position.” He said.

Source