Kwara PDP Crisis: Party Moves to Suspend Pioneer Chairman, 14 Others

THE leadership crisis rocking the Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party may soon worsen with the Akogun Oyedepo-led faction threatening to suspend errant members, who broke into the party’s secretariat recently.

Our correspondent gathered that the members already penciled down for sanction include the pioneer chairman of the party in the state, Kunle Sulyman and 14 other stalwarts.

According to a highly placed party source in the state, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the crisis rocking the PDP in the state was far from being over and had been aggravated by the recent forcible entry of some members into the party secretariat in Ilorin.

He added that with the October 31 action of the Sunday Fagbemi-led faction, all those involved risked suspension in the next couple of weeks.

He said “We were very disappointed in the conduct of supposed party leaders, most of whom have benefited immensely from the party, either as party officials or holding political offices on sponsorship by the party.

“The likes of our pioneer Chairman Barrister Kunle Sulyman, Alh Ayinla Folorunsho, Hon. Ibrahim Iliasu, Engr. Jide Usman, Alhaji Atanda Sooro, among others, were physically there to supervise the vandalisation of the Secretariat with the sole aim of criminally gaining access.

“We will not take this lying low. The laws of the party will be brought to bear on all the errant members; we will not open our eyes and allow this political businessmen destroy the hope of Kwarans from freeing themselves from the shackles of Saraki.”

Speaking with our correspondent, the embattled state PDP Chairman, Iyiola Oyedepo, described the alleged break-in into the party secretariat by the Fagbemi faction as criminal.

Oyedepo added that all the alleged culprits will be sanctioned accordingly.

“Fagbemi and his group broke into the Secretariat of the party on Monday 31st day of October. An authentic Chairman would never break into an office, thereby committing criminal offences. He was said to have sat on my Chair and now that his ambition to sit on PDP Chairman’s chair has been fulfilled, even if for one hour, I hope he will now let us rest.

“I have been in Abuja since Monday attending court and meeting with the leadership of our party. They are in Ilorin damaging properties as if that is what we need now in Kwara State. Members should remain calm in the face of this confrontation that is uncalled for. Perhaps they are on mission for their masters.

