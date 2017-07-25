Kwara PDP Members Call For Resolution of Leadership Impasse

SUPPORTERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State have called on the national leadership of the party to resolve lingering leadership crisis in two factions of the party towards achieving a united front in the leading opposition party in the state before 2019 general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, members of the youth wing of the party in the state cautioned the national leadership of the party not to impose anybody as state chairman on the party in the state.

The youths, under the auspices of the concerned PDP youths in Kwara State and led by Comrade Musbau Esinrogunjo, called on the national chairman of the party, Sen Ahmad Makarfi, to give recognition to Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo as the chairman of the party in the state.

The youth leader, who expressed support of PDP youths in the state for the national chairman, Sen Ahmad Makarfi and rejoiced with him and the party on the recent Supreme Court judgment, said that, “we shall be calm, firm and resolute as party loyalists and wait for further directive from the party”.

“It is indeed a feat worthy of celebration from all and sundry. The victory has provided an avenue for us to put our house in order to take over the mantle of leadership in the country come 2019,” Esinrogunjo added.

According to the youth leader, Oyedepo as the state chairman of the party had provided sound leadership since he was elected.

Also speaking, the pioneer chairman of the PDP in Kwara State, Alhaji Kunle Sulyman, said that the national caretaker committee (NCC) of the party had affirmed factional chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, as state chairman in the state.

Speaking at Ganmo, near Ilorin at the weekend, where supporters of the party had gathered to receive Fagbemi and his team from a NEC meeting in Abuja, Alhaji Sulyman said Fagbemi was accredited to attend the maiden national executive council (NEC) meeting of the PDP’s NCC in Abuja last Tuesday after the supreme court’s ruling as the only recognized party chairman from Kwara State.

“Fagbemi’s name is number 88 on the accreditation list of the party’s NEC meeting.

“However, there is no victor nor vanquish in this issue. We are therefore urging our brothers in the other divide led by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo to return to the mainstream so that together we can return our great party to its winning streak again,” he said.