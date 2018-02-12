Kwara PDP Members Defect to APC

Over 100 members and supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

According to The Nation, they were received at Agbonda, Ajase Ward II of Irepodun Local Government Area.

The defectors attributed their decision to pitch tent with the ruling party to alleged neglect and lack of focus by their former party.

The Secretary of the APC, Mr Olabode Adekanye, received the defectors at the empowerment programme he organised for residents of Ajase Ward II, tagged: “ABS Ajase II Empowerment Scheme”.

Materials distributed at the event included 45 knapsack sprayers, six sewing machines, six grinding machines and six multi-functional fans.

Adekanye said the defection of the former PDP members was a sign that the APC was swelling in rank.

He enjoined the defectors not to entertain any fear, adding that they would be treated equally with other members.

The APC chieftain advised the defectors to be faithful with the ruling party and mobilise those he said were “sitting on the fence” to join the mainstream politics.