“Kwara PDP Will Dislodge APC Come 2019”- Akogun Iyiola

THE Kwara State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kwara, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo has said that there were no more factions among members of the party in the state.

The chairman made this known on Tuesday in Ilorin while addressing critical stakeholders’ Unity peace meeting, according to the report culled from RoyalNews.

“The meaning of this Unity Peace meeting is to bring together under our thick and expansive umbrella, erstwhile combatants in PDP, Kwara State.

“With this meeting today, there should be no protection of factional interests again.

“PDP Kwara State Chapter becomes one today and we should strive to pursue and protect common agenda,” Akogun added.

According to Oyedepo, the assignment before his Executive members was too great for them to manage, hence the clarion call to everybody.

”The present darkness in Kwara State should lead to luminous light that will obliterate the embarrassment that the present political leadership in this State represents.

“I know that this assignment is too great to be managed by a leader of a party that promotes factional interests,” Oyedepo said.

According to him, party members, either in his camp or Prince Abiodun Fagbemi’s camp were not enough for the great assignments before the party.

“We therefore need to haunt for talents within and outside the party or even within and outside the State or within and outside the country to do this work of liberation of our people,” Oyedepo added.

He said members of the party have a lot of work to do to emerge victorious at the polls in 2019, adding that all hands must be on deck to achieve the party’s objectives.

Oyedepo assured members of the party that his executive members will run an inclusive administration.

“We shall hunt for talents that will operate in our various committees and we shall operate retail politics by having polling units’ officials.

“There will be absolute accountability and annual membership subscriptions in accordance with our constitution will be enforced,” he said.

The chairman said the party will enforce zoning policy on all elective offices.

“No member of this Executive will be allowed to be canvassers or promoters of aspirants, especially the gubernatorial aspirants.

“What we failed to do in 2015 that made us fail should not be permitted this time around,” Oyedepo added.

The chairman therefore appealed to all PDP members and leaders to put the crisis behind them in the interest of the party and the entire people of the state that were yearning for a new lease of life.

“We have fought and winners have emerged and have been given the document of authority to pilot the affairs of the party for four years.

“Let us put behind us the disputations of the past as we roll up our sleeves and trousers to do the work that will make us win the 2019 elections,” Oyedepo added.