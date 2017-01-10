Kwara Police Caution Against Fleeing Boko Haram Suspects

KWARA State Police Command, yesterday, urged residents of the state to be at alert for fleeing Boko Haram terrorists recently flushed out of Sambisa Forest, saying there are possibilities of the insurgents infiltrating the state.

The command also urged the public “to watch out for person/persons seeking asylum in different communities across the state.

“The warning was contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, made available to Vanguard in Ilorin.

The police particularly advised the public to watch out for people posing as new converts into religious folds to attract sympathy of the unsuspecting communities.

It particularly warned that such strategy might be a calculated attempt “to create sleeper-cells in order to enable them to hibernate and restrategise for terrorist activities.”

