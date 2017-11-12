Kwara Police Parades Alleged Cultists, Kidnappers, Armed Robbers

THE Kwara Police Command on Friday paraded eight suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, being a member of a secret cult and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the PM NEWS, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Ado, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Police Headquarters in Ilorin.

He listed the accused persons as – Qudus Alaya, Yusuf Olatunji, Salami Adesola, Sunday Oluwatobilola, Ridwan Musa, Sodiq Bakare, Quadri Adele and Johnpaul Nditusi.

He said that the accused persons were arrested for allegedly killing of Allen Ahmed, Alimi Aliyu, Mumini Omo Alhaja and one Yusuf on Nov. 2 at Oke-Foma area of Ilorin.

He said that one single barrel locally made gun, one double barrel locally-made gun and five live cartridges were recovered from them.

Ado also said that eight suspects were arrested for kidnapping one Usman Muhammed at Sabo-Osi in Ekiti Division and collected N500, 000 ransom from his family.

He said that the suspects confessed to the crime.

Ado said that N361, 150 being part of ransom collected from the victim’s family, two single barrel guns, seven mobile phones and dangerous charms were recovered from them.

According to him, Jimoh Idowu and Taiye Plumber were arrested for dispossessing one Georgina Okoye of her Honda CRV Jeep with registration number Lagos AAA 362 AG at gunpoint on Oct. 12 at Asa-Dam Road, Ilorin.

He said that the vehicle was later recovered at Ajese-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government area.

The commissioner urged the people to provide information that would help the police to curb criminal activities.