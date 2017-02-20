Kwara Police Record Breakthroughs

THE Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olusola Amore, has recorded breakthroughs in combating crimes in the state through his community policing strategy, writes Hammed Shittu



Upon assumption of office last year as the new Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, Mr. Olusola Amore, said that his main concern was to make life bearable for the residents of the state in the prevention and tackling of crimes and other social vices in the state.



As part of strategy to achieve the above goal, Amore said that his administration would ensure that community policing thrived well in the state so as to allow people of the state irrespective of their status to be involve and participate in the fight against crimes in the state.



In doing this, the state Police Commissioner ordered the Divisional Police Officers in all the 16 local government areas of the state to paste his personal telephone lines on all the notice boards of their various offices for all the residents of the state to have access to the telephone lines.



The development however allowed individual residents of the state to have direct access to the telephone line of Amore and this at the end assisted the state police command to get necessary information without any hindrance.



Such strategy had given the state police command and the commissioner to know various hideouts of criminals in the state and thus helped the commissioner to have information capable of preventing and tackling crimes across the 16 local government areas.