Kwara Poly Releases ND Admission List For 2017/2018

he management of Kwara State Polytechnic has released the list of candidates that have been admitted into the National Diploma programme of the institution for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Candidates are to follow the sots below to check their admission status.

Steps required to check Admission Status and pay Acceptance fee

-Login to applicant area: https://kwarapolyportal.org/applogin.php

-Click on “Admission Status” on the left menu.

-Admission status is displayed along-side Student ID, Temporary Password and a link to login to student’s area.

-Login to the student area using the student id and the temporary password provided in the step above.

-On successful login, click on ‘make payment’ on the left menu then click on acceptance tab to make acceptance fee payment.

-After Acceptance fee is successfully paid, a link to print Admission Letter is displayed and the your students’ status is changed to “screening requested”.

-After screening committee has screened your credentials, an email is sent to your mail box to either proceed to payment of school fees if you passed screening or otherwise, instruction on what to do next.