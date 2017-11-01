Kwara Polytechnic Debunks Rumours of Fee Hike

AUTHORITIES of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, yesterday denied allegations of hike in the tuition fee of the school.

The rumors have generated a serious tension in the state, as some members of the public were reportedly asking the students to resist the hike while many students were reportedly preparing for a showdown with the management of the institution.

The rumour had it that a new tuition fee of N75, 000 as against N58, 000 charged the students last session has been pasted on the portal of the school.

Both the state government and management of the institution condemned the brain behind the rumour and those allegedly inciting students to cause crisis over the matter.

The state commissioner for Information and Communications, Babatunde Ajeigbe, alongside Registrar of the Polytechnic, M.O Salami briefed briefed on the matter as representatives of students at the briefing corroborated the explanation of the authorities.

Ajeigbe who said that a government delegation led by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Amina Mohammed met with management of the institution over the matter explained that their findings showed that it was just a rumour spread by social media and about which some people in the state were making mischief.

He said that there was no increase of fee for the returning students who are now either HND 2 or ND 2 students and this was corroborated by an HND 2 students at the meeting who said he paid the same N58,000 he paid last session when he was an HND 1 student.

Ajeigbe however explained that the institution has not yet determined what tuition fee of students with fresh admission for ND 1and HND 1 would be saying this would be determined by realities on ground.

The institution Registrar who expatiated on this said though the school has spent more money on accreditation of its courses this year it would not allow that to be a major influence on the amount to be paid by fresh students.