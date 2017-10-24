Kwara Promotes 1,578 Civil Servants

Posted on Oct 24 2017 - 9:27am by Eyitayo
THE Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the promotion of 1,578 civil servants across all ministries.

The Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Salman Adelodun, who disclosed this today in an interview with journalists, said government will begin the release of promotion letters to the affected officers tomorrow.

Mr. Adelodun said out of 1,688 civil servants who registered for the promotion exercise, 1578 scaled through both the written examination and oral interview.

The chairman who described civil service as the engine room of government promised that government would continue to motivate the civil servants through promotion and improved welfare.

He explained that government is not in arrears of promotion of civil servants from grade levels seven to seventeen across all ministries in the state despite the current economic challenges in the country.

Mr. Adelodun added that the promotion would take effect from January this year while the payments would start from next month.

