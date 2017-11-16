Kwara Records 64% Pass in WASSCE

THE Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed has said that 55 percent and 64 percent of candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in 2016 and 64 percent of those who sat in 2017 in the state had five credits.

The results include English language and Mathematics, the governor added.

THE NATION reported that Dr. Ahmed, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Agriculture, Anu Ibiwoye said this at the 50th anniversary of Government Secondary School (GSS), Omu-Aran, Irepodun local government area of the state.

He spoke of the state’s efforts to revamp facilities in the education sector.

“We are set to begin the rehabilitation of an initial 30 secondary schools to bring them to global standard in terms of facilities and quality of teaching.

“The renovation will also include the overhaul of school libraries thereby ensuring our children develop good reading habits, improve their vocabulary and writing skills.

“At the Primary level, the state government will soon commence the rehabilitation of classrooms across the state once it pays counterpart funding to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

“This will encourage more teachers to teach in the rural areas and boost educational development in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Principal of GSS Olusegun Abifarin said the school had a pupil population of 838 comprising of 457 and 381 senior and junior secondary.

However, he lamented that the school lacked requisite teachers.

“The school is still faced with paucity of teachers in the core subject areas of English language and mathematics, further mathematics, ICT, commerce and trades,” he said.