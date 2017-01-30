Kwara Releases N1.1b For Teachers’, Ex-councillors’ Pay

THE Kwara State government has released N900 million for the payment of secondary school teacher’s January salary.

Another N100 million was released to pay part of the severance allowance of former councillors.Commissioner for Finance, who is also Chairman of the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), Demola Banu, spoke during the JAAC meeting.

Banu said all workers in the 16 local council areas got their January salaries last Friday, adding that the government will continue to prioritise payment of workers’ salaries.

Stakeholders and labour leaders present at the meeting lauded the government for being transparent and honest in the distribution of the monthly allocation.

