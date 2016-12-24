Kwara Releases N100m For State-owned Media

Posted on Dec 23 2016 - 12:23pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
109
Related
Nigria Union of Teachers, NUT, Kwara News, Kwara state News, Latest Kwara News,

BREAKING: Ahmed Approves Release of N400m To LGs For December Salaries

UITH, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Surgical bed, General Hospital Ilorin, Kwara State

Surgeon Advises Breast Cancer Patients to go For Mastectomy

Na'allah, vice chancellor of kwasu, kwasu,naallah kwasu vc, kwara state university

KWASU Congratulates Amina Mohammed on UN Appointment

dialysis machines, kwara hospital, Health care, NHIS, National Health Insurance Scheme, Kogi State, Kogi State Government

Kwara Govt. Procures Dialysis Machines

Saraki Oloye, Senator Bukola Saraki, STEPHEN Lynch, United States congressman, Lynch and Saraki, Kwara APC, Kwara APC Flag Off, Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC campaign Flag Off in pictures, Kwara APC pictures, Kwara APC Profile, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News

Saraki to Commission New Girls Private School in Ilorin

GOVERNOR Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has approved the release of N100m for the first phase of the repositioning of the state-owned media houses.

The repositioning package is to include the purchase of equipment and services, according to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the governor, Dr. Muideen Akorede, who said in a statement that the gesture was in line with Ahmed’s commitment to restructure the media outfits for efficiency.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed casts his vote, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Senator Sunday Suleiman Ajibola, Ajibola, S.S. Ajibola, Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, Kwara PDP, All progressive Congress, APC,

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

The statement explained that the first phase of the repositioning process would focus on Kwara Television (KWTV) because it required the most urgent intervention among the media houses.

The statement added that the funds would cover the purchase of new digital equipment, studio tools such as TelePrompTers, talk back system, audio mixers, field and studio cameras, and editing equipment, as well as purchase of operational vehicles for the station.

Source

Leave A Response