Kwara Releases N100m For State-owned Media

GOVERNOR Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has approved the release of N100m for the first phase of the repositioning of the state-owned media houses.

The repositioning package is to include the purchase of equipment and services, according to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the governor, Dr. Muideen Akorede, who said in a statement that the gesture was in line with Ahmed’s commitment to restructure the media outfits for efficiency.

The statement explained that the first phase of the repositioning process would focus on Kwara Television (KWTV) because it required the most urgent intervention among the media houses.

The statement added that the funds would cover the purchase of new digital equipment, studio tools such as TelePrompTers, talk back system, audio mixers, field and studio cameras, and editing equipment, as well as purchase of operational vehicles for the station.

