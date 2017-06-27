Kwara Seeks Partnership With US Government

THE Kwara State Government has called for collaboration with the United States government especially in the areas of education, health and security.

Peter Kisira, the State Deputy Governor, made the call in Ilorin while receiving Stuart Symington, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, in his office‎.

Kisira, who described Kwara State as the gateway between the Northern and the Southern part of the country called for the assistance of the United States government particularly in the areas of education, health and security.

The Deputy Governor called for cordial relationship between the two countries in view of their leadership role and exploit in various fields, urging the United States government to support Kwara State in ensuring brighter ‎future for its teeming youths in the area of education.

Kisira‎ further stated that the state government had recorded successes in various human endeavours particularly in the health sector.

“The State government has put in much effort in the training of its personnel in the area of health,” he said.

The Deputy Governor also called for the assistance of the US government in the control of the spread of diseases such as polio and HIV and security as the state has international border with other country making it the first contact.

He thanked the Ambassador for the visit, urging him to strengthen the existing cooperation and collaboration between the two nations.

Earlier, Ambassador Symington‎ said the United State recognised the strength and importance of Nigeria, promising that it would continue to work for the promotion of the unity of the most populous black nation.

Symington said that the visit was in furtherance of his country’s vision to explore new frontiers of partnership for development with African countries particularly Nigeria, blessed with many states and talented people.